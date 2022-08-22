NSO welcomes new volunteer data analyst

The National Statistics Office has welcomed Joshua Neale, a Data Analyst under the Volunteer Service Abroad, VSA, Program within New Zealand’s volunteering development assistance, with an introductory meeting today.

The Government Statistician, Douglas Kimi, took the opportunity to welcome Joshua and the VSA Team who visited the NSO. Mr Neale arrived in Honiara on August 17th after arrangements were conducted and completed earlier this year.

The NSO advised that it took over 4 years to progress such technical assistance needs with VSA and that the NSO was very excited and pleased to have Joshua agree to take up this post and placement here with the NSO and in the Solomon Islands.

He will be with the NSO for nine months only. He will be working closely with the Economics section, focusing mainly on data analysis and data validation work including capacity building efforts.

Mr Neale has expressed his appreciation to the NSO for accepting him.

He will begin his work proper at the end of the week.

-SINSO Press