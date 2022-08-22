Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,522 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,882 in the last 365 days.

NSO welcomes new volunteer data analyst

NSO welcomes new volunteer data analyst

 

The National Statistics Office has welcomed Joshua Neale, a Data Analyst under the Volunteer Service Abroad, VSA, Program within New Zealand’s volunteering development assistance, with an introductory meeting today.

The Government Statistician, Douglas Kimi, took the opportunity to welcome Joshua and the VSA Team who visited the NSO. Mr Neale arrived in Honiara on August 17th after arrangements were conducted and completed earlier this year.

The NSO advised that it took over 4 years to progress such technical assistance needs with VSA and that the NSO was very excited and pleased to have Joshua agree to take up this post and placement here with the NSO and in the Solomon Islands.

He will be with the NSO for nine months only. He will be working closely with the Economics section, focusing mainly on data analysis and data validation work including capacity building efforts.

Mr Neale has expressed his appreciation to the NSO for accepting him.

He will begin his work proper at the end of the week.

-SINSO Press

You just read:

NSO welcomes new volunteer data analyst

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.