Attorney General Ken Paxton today announced that Christopher Almaguer, 27, and Sarah Rashelle Almaguer, 27, were each sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for sexually assaulting potentially 25 minors, including multiple infants, as well as producing child pornography in central Texas. Paul Perez, Jr., 25, Christopher Almaguer’s brother, was also sentenced to 20 years for receipt of child pornography. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas, the U.S. Secret Service, the Texas Attorney General’s Office, the Temple Police Department and the Killeen Police Department worked collaboratively on this case.

United States District Judge Alan D Albright also ordered the Almaguers to each pay $10,000 to the Justice Victims of Trafficking Fund and be placed on supervised release for the remainder of their lives after completing their time in prison.

The Almaguers were arrested last October by Attorney General Paxton’s Child Exploitation Unit and admitted to recording and uploading explicit videos of themselves sexually assaulting children as young as eight months old. The Almaguers and Perez have remained in custody since their arrest.

“My office does all it can to protect Texans, and I am proud of the difficult work that my Child Exploitation Unit and the U.S. Department of Justice undertakes in order to keep our children safe from dangerous predators,” Attorney General Paxton said. “The detestable people who perpetuate such horrific crimes against children must be held accountable for their actions.”

The Texas Attorney General’s Office works to protect children by using the latest technology to track down some of the most profoundly evil predators online. The CEU proactively seeks out and arrests predators who commit crimes against children using technology and online sources. Attorney General Paxton urges all parents and teachers to become aware of the risks our children face on the internet and take steps to help ensure their children’s safety. If you suspect someone is producing or downloading child pornography you can report it to NCMEC. For more information on cyber safety, please visit: https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/initiatives/cyber-safety