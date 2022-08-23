Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,521 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,797 in the last 365 days.

AG Paxton’s Office Files Law­suit Against Oper­a­tor of Crowd­fund­ing Scheme

Attorney General Ken Paxton today announced that the Consumer Protection Division of his office filed a lawsuit seeking a permanent injunction preventing Douglas W. Monahan and his company, iBackPack of Texas, LLC, from participating in deceptive crowdfunding schemes in violation of the state’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

Starting in 2015, Monahan and his company raised more than $800,000 from consumers through four crowdfunding campaigns on Indiegogo.com and Kickstarter.com. Monahan falsely led backers to believe their money would be used to develop several products, including a state-of-the-art backpack called the iBackPack. But Monahan failed to deliver on any of his promises, and instead used much of the funds for himself.

“While Kickstarter and other crowdfunding sites create exciting opportunities for entrepreneurship, they also provide new ways for scam artists to take advantage of consumers’ trust,” Attorney General Paxton said. “I’m pleased that the Consumer Protection Division of my office took action to shut down an unscrupulous individual whose crowdfunding projects produced nothing but self-enrichment.”

Monahan used his company’s campaign web pages to display a laundry list of tech capabilities for the iBackPack, along with graphics of a supposed prototype. The campaign pages also featured the logos of several telecommunication companies, two federal agencies, and Apple and Android mobile operating systems, though there is no evidence that Monahan or his company had any legitimate ties to the entities.

The attorney general’s lawsuit – which was filed in state District Court in Travis County – seeks restitution for aggrieved consumers, civil penalties, and attorneys’ fees. The Federal Trade Commission today also filed suit against Monahan and iBackPack of Texas, LLC.

Crowdfunding typically involves individuals and businesses raising money for a project or venture from numerous individuals, usually via the internet. In many cases, consumers are enticed to make payments in exchange for the promise that they will receive the product once it’s manufactured.

Texans who believe they are victims of a scam can file an online complaint with the attorney general’s office at https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/consumer-protection/file-consumer-complaint.

View a copy of the lawsuit here.  

You just read:

AG Paxton’s Office Files Law­suit Against Oper­a­tor of Crowd­fund­ing Scheme

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.