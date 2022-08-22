Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,518 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 224,081 in the last 365 days.

CSSI YRP educational awareness reach White River CHS

CSSI YRP educational awareness reach White River CHS

 

White River CHS Deputy Principle Hansol Loleke receiving a soccer ball, volleyball and volleyball net from YRP secretary and team

On Friday 12th August, the Correctional Service Solomon Islands (CSSI) Yellow Ribbon Project (YRP) team reached the White River Community High School of Honiara City Council.

The YRP educational awareness focussed on teachers and students of White River community High School to stay away from criminal activities.

“The presence of the teachers and students expressed their acceptance of the whole concept and we sincerely thanked them for their strong support,” YRP Chairman Jimmy Aega said.

The team encouraged them to continue to incorporate the idea of giving a second chance to ex-offenders on a daily basis because everyone well deserves so.

The White River Community High School Deputy Principal Mr. Hansol Loleke thanked the YRP team for presenting true and real information about life in jail, especially at the Rove Central Correctional Centre (RCCC).

The students were presented with sports equipment by the CSSI YRP.

-CSSI Press

You just read:

CSSI YRP educational awareness reach White River CHS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.