CSSI YRP educational awareness reach White River CHS

White River CHS Deputy Principle Hansol Loleke receiving a soccer ball, volleyball and volleyball net from YRP secretary and team

On Friday 12th August, the Correctional Service Solomon Islands (CSSI) Yellow Ribbon Project (YRP) team reached the White River Community High School of Honiara City Council.

The YRP educational awareness focussed on teachers and students of White River community High School to stay away from criminal activities.

“The presence of the teachers and students expressed their acceptance of the whole concept and we sincerely thanked them for their strong support,” YRP Chairman Jimmy Aega said.

The team encouraged them to continue to incorporate the idea of giving a second chance to ex-offenders on a daily basis because everyone well deserves so.

The White River Community High School Deputy Principal Mr. Hansol Loleke thanked the YRP team for presenting true and real information about life in jail, especially at the Rove Central Correctional Centre (RCCC).

The students were presented with sports equipment by the CSSI YRP.

-CSSI Press