Governor Newsom Issues Legislative Update 8.22.22

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:

  • AB 1929 by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D-Encino) – Medi-Cal benefits: violence prevention services.
  • AB 2037 by Assemblymember Heath Flora (R-Ripon) – Polling places: alcoholic beverages.
  • AB 2105 by Assemblymember Thurston “Smitty” Smith (R-Apple Valley) – Contractors: initial license fee reduction: veterans.
  • AB 2145 by Assemblymember Laurie Davies (R-Laguna Niguel) –  Dental services: long-term health care facilities.
  • AB 2432 by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) – Neighborhood electric vehicles: County of Los Angeles.
  • AB 2495 by Assemblymember Jim Patterson (R-Fresno) – The parent and child relationship.
  • AB 2585 by Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) – Nonpharmacological pain management treatment.
  • AB 2608 by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) –  Elections: vote by mail ballots.
  • AB 2745 by Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks) – Real estate broker’s license.
  • AB 2754 by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) – Psychology: supervision.
  • AB 2821 by Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian (D-North Hollywood) – California Kids Investment and Development Savings Program.
  • AB 2866 by Assemblymember Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo County) – Dependent children.
  • AB 2967 by the Committee on Elections – Elections: petition records and requests: vote-by-mail ballot.
  • SB 20 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Student nutrition: eligibility for CalFresh benefits.
  • SB 836 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) – Evidence: immigration status.
  • SB 864 by Senator Melissa Melendez (R-Lake Elsinore) – General acute care hospitals: drug screening.
  • SB 967 by Senator Robert Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys) – Health care coverage: tax returns: information sharing authorization and outreach.
  • SB 1100 by Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) – Open meetings: orderly conduct.
  • SB 1165 by Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) – Substance abuse and mental health services: advertisement and marketing.
  • SB 1177 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) – Joint powers authorities: Cities of Burbank, Glendale, and Pasadena.

The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bill:

  • SB 57 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) – Controlled substances: overdose prevention program. A veto message can be found here.

For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov.

# # #

