Statement from the Commissioner of Veterans Services

In a historic move toward comprehensive healthcare for veterans, the PACT Act, or the “Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins”, was signed into law by President Biden during a formal ceremony at the White House on August 10, 2022. The PACT Act expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. The PACT Act also includes healthcare and benefits for service members, their families, and civilian contractors stationed at Camp Lejeune between August 1953 and December 1987 who drank and bathed in contaminated water. This law will provide generations of Veterans and their survivors with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve.

The PACT Act is long overdue for many generations of veterans. As a Gulf War Veteran, I know many veterans were exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. It didn’t start or end with us, and we know many more veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War and Post 9/11 eras continue to suffer because of these toxic exposures.

We will be hosting an Honoring Our PACT Act webinar on September 15, 2022 at 6:00pm with a Q&A session at the end. Please join us and our special guests for this very important informational meeting. You can register here or email us at veterans@boston.gov. Space is limited so please register early.

If you are a veteran or survivor and want information on filing a VA Disability claim for toxic exposures, or have questions about the PACT Act, please contact Boston Veterans’ Services at 617-241-VETS(8387) or email us at veterans@boston.gov. We are here to assist veterans, servicemembers, and their families living in Boston by connecting them with the benefits, services, and resources they have earned.

Very Respectfully,

Robert Santiago, Commissioner

