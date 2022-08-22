Submit Release
Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District now accepting applications for law clerk position (03/13/2012)

13 March 2012

Law Clerk Position

The Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District is accepting applications for the position of Law Clerk opening August, 2012. The minimum requirements for the position are graduation from an accredited law school with a juris doctorate and eligible to take or has taken the Missouri Bar Examination. Currently the starting salary is $46,248.

Those interested may submit a resumé, writing sample and law school transcript to Sandra Skinner, Clerk, Court of Appeals, 300 Hammons Parkway, Springfield, MO, 65806 no later than March 31, 2012.  

