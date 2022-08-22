State Route 66 Closed Due to Crash in Paint Township, Clarion County

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing that State Route 66 is currently closed in both directions between the intersections of East End Road and Doe Run Road in Paint Township, Clarion County due to a multi-vehicle crash.

There is currently no detour and the estimated time to reopen is 7:00 pm but subject to change. Motorists should use caution in the area.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

