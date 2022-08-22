PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp. to Present at 2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROCEPT® BioRobotics Corporation PRCT, a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology, today announced that members of management will present and host a fireside chat at the upcoming 2022 Wells Fargo healthcare conference. Management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 7 at 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of each event, as well as an archived recording, will be available on the "Investors" section of the company's website at: https://ir.procept-biorobotics.com. The webcasts will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.



About PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

PROCEPT is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. PROCEPT develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States. PROCEPT designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms, or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. PROCEPT has developed a significant and growing body of clinical evidence, which includes nine clinical studies and over 100 peer-reviewed publications, supporting the benefits and clinical advantages of Aquablation therapy.

Investor Contact:

Kevin Waters

k.waters@PROCEPT-BioRobotics.com