Lumentum Announces Upcoming Investor Events

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that company management is currently scheduled to participate in the following investor events:

Event:

Jefferies Semis, IT Hardware & Comms Infrastructure Summit 2022

Date:

Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Meeting Availability:

8:45 a.m. – 4:10 p.m. Central Time


Event:

Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference

Date:

Monday, September 12, 2022

Webcast Link:

https://event.webcasts.com/viewer/event.jsp?ei=1566369&tp_key=697ccc6dbc

Presentation Time:

9:15 a.m. Pacific Time

Institutional investors interested in participating in these events should contact their representative at these firms.

About Lumentum 

Lumentum LITE is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com and follow Lumentum on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Contacts:
Investors:     Kathy Ta, 408-750-3853; investor.relations@lumentum.com

Media:          Sean Ogarrio, 408-546-5405; media@lumentum.com

Category:     Financial

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumentum-announces-upcoming-investor-events-301610165.html

SOURCE Lumentum

