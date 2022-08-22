Submit Release
QuinStreet to Participate in Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuinStreet, Inc. QNST, a leader in performance marketplaces and technologies for the financial services and home services industries, today announced that management will participate in the upcoming Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at The Gwen Chicago Downtown Hotel in Chicago, Illinois. 

The Company looks forward to discussing the details of its performance momentum, market opportunity, and business model with investors. 

About QuinStreet  QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST) is a leader in performance marketplaces and technologies for the financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media and is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs.   

