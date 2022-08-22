Aehr Test Systems to Participate in the Needham Semiconductor and SemiCap 1x1 Conference on August 25

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems AEHR, a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced that it will participate in the 3rd Annual Needham Virtual Semiconductor and SemiCap 1x1 Conference on Thursday, August 25, 2022.



Aehr Test President and CEO Gayn Erickson and CFO Ken Spink will be hosting virtual meetings with investors throughout the day.

"We look forward to discussing our semiconductor wafer level and singulated die test and burn-in solutions and the markets they serve with investors," said Mr. Erickson. "We continue to be excited about the silicon carbide market for electric vehicles and electrification of the worldwide infrastructure, as well as gallium nitride that is used in both consumer applications and for photovoltaic and automotive applications. Aehr Test provides complete production solutions for improving yield and reliability of semiconductors, and devices such as silicon carbide semiconductors used in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, silicon photonics devices used in data centers and 5G infrastructure, and 2D/3D and other sensors used in mobile and wearable applications, which are expected to be significant revenue drivers for our products this fiscal year and next."

For additional information, or to schedule a virtual meeting with Aehr management, please contact your Needham representative, or Aehr's investor relations firm, MKR Investor Relations, at aehr@mkr-group.com.

