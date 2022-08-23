Boxer Property Appointed as new Service Manager at 815 Moraga Drive, Los Angeles CA.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Boxer Property is delighted to announce its selection as the third party property management and leasing company for the 13,290 square feet property located in 815 Moraga Drive, Los Angeles CA.
With views of the Santa Monica mountains and across the accessible freeway from the Getty Museum, the centrally located property in Bel-Air is just 10 minutes away from Beverly Hills and Santa Monica.
The service agreement adds to Boxer’s current nationwide portfolio and includes the leasing of office space within the property. Following recent modifications and upgrades, modern executive suites are now available, with existing and future tenants also benefitting from Boxer’s exceptional property management.
“Boxer Property has a solid reputation for delivering outstanding service to property owners and their tenants. With their long and decorated service levels, their passion for developing innovated office space and their dedicated leasing services, we are excited about what they can offer and provide to our current and future tenants” shared the property owners, Moraga Verde, LLC.
The convenience of its location allows quick access to abundant amenities for tenants to enjoy, including restaurants, shopping, and minutes away from UCLA Campus. The building has easy access to the 405 Freeway, which will take you to Burbank Airport or LAX Airport in approximately 14 miles in either direction. The Moraga Drive exit is also directly accessible from the 405 highway and two blocks from Sunset Blvd.
About Boxer Property
Boxer Property is celebrating over 30 years as an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality, and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com
Contact:
Andy Hilditch
Senior Director of Marketing, Andy.Hilditch@boxerproperty.com
713-777-7368
Andy Hilditch
