IADA Welcomes Lone Mountain Aircraft as an Accredited Member
2020 Cirrus SF 50 G2 Vision Jet listed for sale exclusively by Lone Mountain Aircraft on IADA's listing platform AircraftExchange.
Buying and selling aircraft should be turbulence-free. We are experts in high-performance piston and light turbine aircraft.”DAYTON, OHIO, USA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lone Mountain Aircraft, an aircraft reseller which annually handles over 200 pre-owned transactions, has joined the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) as an accredited dealer. Lone Mountain specializes in representing clients who buy and sell light-turbine and piston-powered aircraft.
— Lone Mountain Aircraft President Mark Rogers
The company has offices and sales representatives in Atlanta, Dayton, Chicago, Knoxville, Las Vegas, Lincoln, Neb. and London. It is led by founder and President Mark Rogers.
Rogers said, “Buying and selling aircraft should be turbulence-free. Today, we provide a complete range of aircraft sales and acquisition services, meeting the needs of individuals and companies across the U.S. and in Europe. We are experts in high-performance piston and light turbine aircraft.”
Rogers added that Lone Mountain also welcomes being becoming part of IADA’s online listing marketplace, AircraftExchange. As a Cirrus pre-owned sales partner since 2008, Lone Mountain is the world’s largest reseller of Cirrus Aircraft and has expanded into several other popular aircraft including Embraer, Pilatus, Citation, TBM and Piper Meridian.
“As the only organization dedicated to promoting transparency and high -level ethics in international aircraft transactions, the IADA Board of Directors is gratified to be able to welcome high volume aircraft dealer Lone Mountain Aircraft as an accredited member,” said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. “Mark and the Lone Mountain team will be a positive addition to our organization.
For more information on Lone Mountain Aircraft visit https://www.lonemountainaircraft.com.
About the International Aircraft Dealers Association
IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 30 years ago, promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry. IADA now offers the world's only accreditation program for dealer organizations and the only certification program for individual brokers. The process delivers lofty standards of ethical business practices and transparency regarding aircraft transactions, leading to a more efficient and reliable marketplace. For more info go to https://www.iada.aero.
IADA's dealer organizations and individual brokers do business in more than 100 countries. They consist of the top seven percent of the world's aircraft dealers. IADA members participate in a program of ongoing education to remain current on best practices and new developments in acquiring and selling business aircraft, as well as abiding by a strict code of ethics, integrity and transparency. IADA represents a variety of IADA verified product and aviation services that also operate with the highest professional standards in the industry.
About AircraftExchange.com
A popular product of IADA is AircraftExchange, the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an accredited dealer. To earn accreditation, IADA dealers must meet our accreditation standards, receive sponsorship from current IADA-accredited aircraft dealers and undergo a formal review process. IADA accredited aircraft dealers agree to adhere to a strict code of ethics that ensures fully transparent transactions between IADA dealers and aircraft buyers.
The AircraftExchange search portal enables organizations to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, aircraft class, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for some of the most popular aircraft manufacturers. For more info about AircraftExchange, go to https://www.AircraftExchange.com.
Jim Gregory for IADA
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-558-8578
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn