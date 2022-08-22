Discovery Club and Dr. Pedram Salimpour Unveil Cube Studios

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Discovery Cube, a leading science museum with over 100 hands-on science exhibits, proudly unveiled its newest LA exhibit, Cube Studios. The studio provides a hands-on, valuable, and interactive experience. The aim of this launch is to put kids at the center of environmental journalism.

Earth Day is the fitting day to unveil this news studio designed to educate and inspire young minds. The aim is to help raise children’s awareness of environmental journalism. The children will learn how to strengthen the quantity and quality of environmental news coverage and improve the coverage of environmental issues, such as global warming and climate change. This news studio exhibit encourages children as they learn to shoot, report, and edit current environmental and sustainable news stories from in and around Los Angeles, CA.

"We are always told the youth is the future. I believe this exhibit is a great avenue to capacitate and equip the kids so they can address environmental issues when they grow up. I think that kids should be encouraged to research and investigate why and how things happen and then form their own opinions on complicated issues instead of just being told. I hope that Cube Studios will promote environmental education and creative thinking skills, inspiring kids to become more engaged within their communities," said Dr. Pedram Salimpour.

This event unveiled Cube Studios along with a sneak peek of the new Trains! Exhibit. The guest of honor, Councilwoman Rodriguez, will also share her thoughts along with other guests and speakers, including Dr. Pedram Salimpour, DCLA Board Chair. The event will also include local families, educators, students, and community partners as Discovery Club encourages kids to explore the world of environmental journalism.

The exhibit allows children to see first-hand many of the activities in a news studio. This will help them make better decisions when exploring careers in broadcast journalism and television production. Kids will learn how to pursue, develop, and report news stories about the environment with a focus on issues like climate change adaptation and global warming.

Dr. Pedram Salimpour thinks that attending this exhibit will help kids with their writing work, and they will find out about the features of a typical news report and how environmental journalists navigate complicated issues and focus on being objective and transparent.

About Discovery Cube

Discovery Cube is a science museum that offers hands-on science education that delights, inspires, challenges, and encourages children. The museum is located in Santa Ana, California, with over 100 hands-on science exhibits designed to inspire and spark children's natural curiosity. For 35 years, the Discovery Cube has made a positive and notable difference in thousands of lives.

Discovery Cube LA is a state-of-the-art science museum in the San Fernando Valley. With more than 70,000 square feet of interactive and unique exhibit space and seasonal festivals and annual events, the organization aims to educate, inspire, and impact the local community.

About Dr. Pedram Salimpour

Dr. Pedram Salimpour is a notable pediatric physician, professor, author, and serial entrepreneur. He has co-authored many major grant awards from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and dozens of peer-reviewed research and scientific publications.

Dr. Pedram Salimpour also serves as Chairman, co-founder, and CEO of Pierce Health Solutions. He also serves as a member of the Board of Directors at the UCLA School of Public Health. He is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Discovery Cube Science Center Museum in LA and multiple corporate boards of directors.

If you would like more information about this topic please call 818-686-2823 or go to https://www.discoverycube.org/.