Attorney General James Announces Indictment of New York City Correction Officer on Murder and Manslaughter Charges 

Dion Middleton Was Off-Duty When He Allegedly Fatally

Shot 18-Year-Old Raymond Chaluisant in the Bronx

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment of Dion Middleton, 45, of the Bronx, on charges of Murder in the Second Degree and Manslaughter in the First and Second Degrees. The indictment alleges Middleton, an off-duty Correction Officer, shot and killed 18-year-old Raymond Chaluisant in the Bronx in the early morning hours of Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Middleton was arraigned today before State Supreme Court Justice Dennis Boyle. Bail remained at $1 million bond or partially secured bond, with $500,000 cash or credit card alternatives, with the added condition of an ankle monitor in the event Middleton makes bail. Middleton is due back in court on November 16, 2022. Murder in the Second Degree carries a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

On Thursday, July 21, shortly after 1 a.m. during an encounter in the vicinity of the Cross Bronx Expressway and Morris Avenue in the Bronx, Middleton is alleged to have shot at a car in which Raymond Chaluisant was a passenger, killing Chaluisant. Middleton then left the scene and reported to work later that morning, where he was apprehended by the New York City Police Department (NYPD).

Pursuant to New York Executive Law Section 70-b, the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) Office of Special Investigation (OSI) assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person, by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

The OAG would like to thank NYPD and the Bronx District Attorney’s office for their partnership.

Criminal charges are accusations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until found guilty at trial or by plea.