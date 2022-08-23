Duquesa D. Dean releases Evolving Woman magazine, supporting all women through seasons of their lives.

Duquesa D. Dean Professional Profile Picture

Duquesa D. Dean is the founder of The Evolving Woman Magazine supporting women with relationships, wellbeing, career and community impact in each season of life

NASSAU, BAHAMAS, BAHAMAS, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Duquesa D. Dean has released a new magazine, The Evolving Woman. The publication supports all women through the different stages of their lives. Focusing on subjects such as relationships, wellbeing, career and community impact. It embodies qualities that are most relevant today - such as being bold, nurturing, and inclusive. This makes it an ideal resource for independent, smart, and passionate women who aspire to grow their lives.

Duquesa D. Dean is certified public speaker, published author, self-development mentor and corporate consultant who has trained leaders and employees at established businesses like Baha Mar Resort, BAF Financial, Central Bank of The Bahamas and more, helping people grow to be empowered, happy, and fulfilled in their future.

After a near death experience and devastating hardships, she realized the powerful process of inner-evolution and the beauty of living authentically. Now, Duquesa D. Dean is dedicated to helping women boldly claim their purpose and live a fulfilling life through The Evolving Woman brand.

Through her life’s work she’s empowered over 20,000 women to feel confident in their authentic-selves so they can embrace an invigorating life with purpose and ease.

Her signature group coaching service Sister Stand Tall and Soar, supports women in reclaiming their dreams after experiencing abuse or hardship. Duquesa D. Dean cultivates a safe space for women to share, release, and craft their lives according to the vision they see for their future. Her signature 6-step process encourages introspection and guides women from overwhelm to taking ownership of their lives.

She also offers mini-courses such as Bold Goals - The Ultimate Unstuck Bundle which gives women the tools to plan, track and measure their goals so they can achieve their ideal outcome with ease.

The Evolving Woman brand recently celebrated its first digital summit in April 2022 sharing the stories and insights from notable coaches and solopreneurs who accelerated their thought leadership and connected with a genuinely engaged audience of women wanting to transform their life holistically!

The Evolving Woman Magazine has expanded globally, reaching countries such as: India, Australia, Canada, Ghanda, Egypt, Jamaica, Ireland, Bahamas, Turks & Caicos, Trinidad & Tobago, South Africa, Germany, Bermuda, Belgium, Cayman, Philippines and The United States Of America.

A portion of the profits from The Evolving Woman brand is contributed to philanthropic causes such as GD Caring & Sharing Cancer Support Group and Transition Mentorship Youth Organization.

The magazine is available now in digital format. To learn more or subscribe, visit https://duquesadean.com/the-evolving-woman-magazine-nourish-edition/