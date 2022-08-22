Submit Release
Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, August 22, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of August 22 will include the following: 

Tuesday, August 23 at 11:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in the North Charleston Business Expo’s Inspiring Women’s luncheon, Charleston Area Convention Center, Ballroom C, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston, S.C.

Wednesday, August 24 at 9:45 AM: Gov. McMaster will participate in a ceremonial bill signing for H. 4837, Optometry Mobile Units, North Charleston Elementary School, 4921 Durant Avenue, North Charleston, S.C.

Wednesday, August 24 at 11:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will join Wounded Nature-Working Veterans, the Office of Resiliency, and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to tour abandoned commercial and recreational vessels in our waterways, Wappoo Boat Ramp, Charleston, S.C.
Note: Media who would like to attend the event must RSVP to Rudy Socha at rudy@woundednature.org by 2 PM tomorrow, Tuesday, August 22 as there is limited space available. 

Thursday, August 25 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will hold a ceremonial bill signing for S.11, Family Leave, State House, first floor Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, August 25 at 12:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the Children Trust of South Carolina’s Building Hope for Children conference, 220 N. Main Street, Greenville, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: August 15, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of August 15, 2022, included:

Wednesday, August 17

1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster joined U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Commander Gen. Paul E. Funk, II and members of the governor’s cabinet to sign a partnership agreement as part of the U.S. Army Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) program, Fort Jackson, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:30 PM: Policy meeting.

Thursday, August 18

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a ceremonial bill signing for H. 3050, Law enforcement officers, certification, South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, 5400 Broad River Road, Columbia, S.C.

11:45 AM: Agency meeting.

5:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce’s Washington Night in South Carolina forum, Columbia Marriott, 1200 Hampton Street, Columbia, S.C.

-###-




