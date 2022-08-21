Submit Release
Statement of Senator Nancy Binay on her decision to go into self-isolation after being tested positive for Covid-19

PHILIPPINES, August 21 - Press Release
August 19, 2022

After more than two years of consciously observing all protocols to avoid the virus, it is unfortunate that yesterday (August 18), I tested positive for Covid-19.

I am currently at home in isolation, and strictly following recommended protocols, including health and safety procedures.

My family and I are asking for your continued prayers for me and my colleagues in the Senate for our full recovery. As always, prayer is our first line of defense.

