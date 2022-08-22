Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,469 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,705 in the last 365 days.

Dela Rosa urges cops to be proactive in the campaign against illegal drugs

PHILIPPINES, August 22 - Press Release
August 21, 2022

Dela Rosa urges cops to be proactive in the campaign against illegal drugs

SENATOR Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa has urged policemen to be proactive in the campaign against illegal drugs and to make it a personal fight to protect their family members from falling victim of crimes committed by drug-crazed individuals.

Dela Rosa, the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, said policemen should keep close to their hearts their roles in the ongoing drive against illegal drugs instead of treating them as mere employment.

"Well, para doon sa mga kapulisan natin, 'no, palagi ko sinasabi sa kanila noong ako pa ang hepe nila, alam n'yo, 'yung problema sa droga ay dapat isapuso ninyo 'yan dahil ang aking standard is kung sabi ng iba, 'Trabaho lang, walang personalan,' sa akin, personalan ito, hindi ito trabaho lang. Pepersonalin ko itong mga kriminal na ito, lalo na itong involved sa droga dahil ang mga posibleng mga magiging biktima nito'y mga anak ko, mga apo ko," he said.

Dela Rosa was the chief of the Philippine National Police in the first few years of the Duterte administration and headed at that time the government's no-nonsense war on drugs.

He expressed hope that heinous crimes, especially those committed by suspects under the influence of illegal drugs which have decreased greatly in the last few years, won't be rampant again and called on the PNP to be proactive and aggressive.

"Kailangan unahan na natin ito sila, hindi po pwedeng maghintay tayo. So, dapat, kayong mga pulis, proactive tayo sa ating trabaho. Isipin ninyo palagi na 'yung ginagawa ninyo, hindi lang 'yan performance of duty, kundi isipin ninyo, ginagawa ninyo 'yan para sa kapakanan ng inyong mga anak, mga apo na pwedeng magiging biktima nitong mga lango sa pinagbabawal na droga," Dela Rosa said.

"Kaya dapat kayong mga pulis, eh agresibo kayo. 'Wag kayong papatay-patay diyan dahil alam mo na, kawawa ang mga kabataan talaga. Ang pinakabiktima nito mga babae na nagtatrabaho tuwing gabi, pag-uwi aabangan lang, tapos na, ni-rape na, pinatay na, sinunog pa. 'Sus! Hindi natin papayagan na manumbalik 'yung ganong klaseng sitwasyon, 'no," Dela Rosa added.

The former top cop refiled some of his 18th Congress priority bills related to the war on drugs in the 19thCongress including the revival of death penalty for large-scale drug traffickers (SBN 198), institutionalization of the Anti-Drug Abuse Councils (SBN 203), and Drug Abuse Prevention, Treatment and Rehabilitation (SBN 202).

You just read:

Dela Rosa urges cops to be proactive in the campaign against illegal drugs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.