Meet Women Botanists in New Picture Book Celebrating Plants, Agriculture, Gardening, Environmentalism, and Discovery
This collective biography tells the stories of real women scientists like Ynés Mexía, Dr. Wangari Maathai, and Janaki Ammal.
Science Naturally Publishes a STEM Book in the Award-Winning Science Wide Open series that Introduces Children to Diverse Women Botanists Throughout History
How did wild blueberries become so easy to buy at the grocery store? Who founded the Green Belt Movement? And how do new plants get discovered? Women have been responsible for so many amazing accomplishments, including all of these!
Science Naturally is excited to announce the release of Women in Botany, the sixth book in the Science Wide Open series. Discover pioneering women botanists who have often gone unrecognized, such as Elizabeth Coleman White, who grew the first commercial blueberries; Dr. Wangari Maathai, who founded the Green Belt Movement for planting trees in Kenya; and Ynéz Mexía, who discovered and cataloged over 500 new plant species.
Women in Botany takes young readers on a trek into the dazzling world of plants to see how expert women across the globe have used tiny seeds to do huge things. Learning about plants and the many surprising ways they can help our communities will inspire young readers to find out how their own big ideas can blossom.
Dawn Bazely, B.Sc., M.Sc., D.Phil., a Professor at York University and an expert in Botany and Zoology, says “Children are natural scientists, always asking great questions. This gorgeous book encourages their curiosity and tells some of the forgotten stories of respected women leaders in botany.”
The Science Wide Open series is written for children ages 7–10, but it’s enjoyed by parents, teachers, librarians, and scientists alike. All books in the series have been fully funded through highly successful Kickstarter campaigns, bringing in a total of over 3,600 backers eager to support quality STEM books that are accessible and inspiring.
Concepts covered include the different parts of a seed and a plant, photosynthesis, agriculture, hybrid plants, medicinal plants, the importance of protecting trees, and more!
This is one of three new books joining the existing Science Wide Open titles. The two additional new titles include Women in Engineering and Women in Medicine. All three books will be released simultaneously in hardback, paperback, and ebook editions in September. Spanish ebook and paperback editions will be available in Spring 2023 as Las mujeres en la botánica, Las mujeres en la medicina, and Las mujeres en la ingeniería.
The first three books that launched this series include Women in Biology, Women in Chemistry, and Women in Physics. They are available in hardback, paperback, and ebook editions. Spanish ebooks and paperbacks are also available as Las mujeres en la biología, Las mujeres en la química, and Las mujeres en la física.
Creating educational materials that inspire children to learn more about STEM topics is a large part of Science Naturally’s mission. Each book in the Science Wide Open series has a companion Teacher’s Guide, available for free download. Complete with hands-on activities, discussion questions, and supplemental information, the Guides are an invaluable resource for parents, librarians, and educators.
In addition, two brand new coloring books are available as the essential companions to the Science Wide Open series.
Test your knowledge in the Women in Science Coloring and Activity Book, which features art from the first three Science Wide Open books. Then, let your imagination go wild as you customize the More Women in Science Coloring and Activity Book, full of illustrations from books four through six of the Science Wide Open series.
Mary Wissinger is the author of the entire Science Wide Open series and the My First Science Textbook series. A former teacher, she lives with her family in St. Louis, MO. More information about her can be found at MaryWissinger.com.
Danielle Pioli is an artist and illustrator whose mission is to inspire others to create. She is the illustrator of the entire Science Wide Open series. A talented artist and storyteller, Danielle lives in São Paulo, Brazil. More information on her can be found at DaniellePioli.com.
Science Naturally is a small independent press in Washington, D.C. Our books are distributed to the trade by the National Book Network [NBNbooks.com (domestic) and NBNi.co.uk (international)]. For more information about our publications, direct or bulk purchase, or to request a review copy, please contact us. Cover images and sample content are available at ScienceNaturally.com.
Women in Botany
Ages 7-10 • 8.25” x 8.25” • 40 pages
Hardback: 978-1-938492-58-7
Paperback: 978-1-938492-59-4
eBook: 978-1-938492-60-0
