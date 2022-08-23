3 Day Startup and Huston-Tillotson University Announce Partnership and Launch New Venture Lab at Springdale General
EINPresswire.com/ -- 3 Day Startup (3DS) announced today the nonprofit organization is partnering with the Huston-Tillotson University (HTU) School of Business and Technology (SBT) to improve access to entrepreneurship education, fundraising coaching, and business mentorship opportunities with the launch of the HTU Venture Lab. The HTU Center of Entrepreneurship and Innovation’s new Venture Lab will operate out of their location at Springdale General in East Austin.
In addition to overseeing the Venture Lab, 3DS will also lead the creation of a new HTU executive education series focused on entrepreneurship, finance, and innovation management. The partnership also includes 3DS support of on-campus, co-curricular programming for undergraduate students across all disciplines. Working closely with Austin’s startup ecosystem, which attracts global entrepreneurs and innovators, 3DS delivers training programs that improve access to entrepreneurship education for young people globally. Over the past 12 years, 3DS has served more than 17,000 young people and helped alumni raise more than $217 million in startup investment.
HTU and 3DS will host a salon style friend & fundraising event on September 24th to engage key community leaders and partners in the launch effort.
In April 2022, 3DS and HTU collaborated for the first time to launch Inclusive Innovation x Global Majority, a 72-hour introduction to entrepreneurship. The in-person weekend training program brought together a diverse group of young entrepreneurs, targeting BIPOC, women, LGBTQ, disabled, and/or neuro-diverse participants. Students learned how to design new business models and develop a prototype, while working with expert mentors from the Austin business community and receiving live pitching experience.
“We are proud to partner with the Huston-Tillotson University School of Business and Technology, Austin’s oldest institution of higher learning, to connect the school’s diverse student body to experiential entrepreneurship training,” said Erika Haskins, CEO of 3DS. “Together with partners like HTU, we are linking the next generation of underestimated founders and business executives to Austin’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, including business mentorship opportunities with innovators from some of the most well-known companies in the world.”
In 1875, HTU was established as the first institution of higher learning in Austin, Texas. The historically black college or university (HBCU) was recently designated by the National Register of Historic Places as a protected “historic district” in the city.
Chandell Stone, Vice President of Programs for 3 Day Startup commented “This partnership marks the formal launch of 3DS' contribution to the growing entrepreneurial ecosystem among HBCUs. We are confident this particular collaboration will catalyze programs and partnerships that benefit the broader HBCU community.”
Learn more: 3DS Majority Matters
About 3 Day Startup
3 Day Startup (3DS) is an international 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Austin, Texas providing entrepreneurship education, career certifications, apprenticeships, and mentorship to underestimated youth and entrepreneurs globally. Visit www.3daystartup.org.
Media Contact: Erika Haskins | team@3daystartup.org | 317-864-3361
Erika Haskins
In addition to overseeing the Venture Lab, 3DS will also lead the creation of a new HTU executive education series focused on entrepreneurship, finance, and innovation management. The partnership also includes 3DS support of on-campus, co-curricular programming for undergraduate students across all disciplines. Working closely with Austin’s startup ecosystem, which attracts global entrepreneurs and innovators, 3DS delivers training programs that improve access to entrepreneurship education for young people globally. Over the past 12 years, 3DS has served more than 17,000 young people and helped alumni raise more than $217 million in startup investment.
HTU and 3DS will host a salon style friend & fundraising event on September 24th to engage key community leaders and partners in the launch effort.
In April 2022, 3DS and HTU collaborated for the first time to launch Inclusive Innovation x Global Majority, a 72-hour introduction to entrepreneurship. The in-person weekend training program brought together a diverse group of young entrepreneurs, targeting BIPOC, women, LGBTQ, disabled, and/or neuro-diverse participants. Students learned how to design new business models and develop a prototype, while working with expert mentors from the Austin business community and receiving live pitching experience.
“We are proud to partner with the Huston-Tillotson University School of Business and Technology, Austin’s oldest institution of higher learning, to connect the school’s diverse student body to experiential entrepreneurship training,” said Erika Haskins, CEO of 3DS. “Together with partners like HTU, we are linking the next generation of underestimated founders and business executives to Austin’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, including business mentorship opportunities with innovators from some of the most well-known companies in the world.”
In 1875, HTU was established as the first institution of higher learning in Austin, Texas. The historically black college or university (HBCU) was recently designated by the National Register of Historic Places as a protected “historic district” in the city.
Chandell Stone, Vice President of Programs for 3 Day Startup commented “This partnership marks the formal launch of 3DS' contribution to the growing entrepreneurial ecosystem among HBCUs. We are confident this particular collaboration will catalyze programs and partnerships that benefit the broader HBCU community.”
Learn more: 3DS Majority Matters
About 3 Day Startup
3 Day Startup (3DS) is an international 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Austin, Texas providing entrepreneurship education, career certifications, apprenticeships, and mentorship to underestimated youth and entrepreneurs globally. Visit www.3daystartup.org.
Media Contact: Erika Haskins | team@3daystartup.org | 317-864-3361
Erika Haskins
3 Day Startup, INC
+1 317-864-3361
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn