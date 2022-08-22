Submit Release
22nd circuit commission seeks applicants for impending associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis (10/20/2015)


20 October 2015


ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission (city of St. Louis) is accepting applications for an associate circuit judge vacancy that will be created by Gov. Jeremiah “Jay” Nixon’s appointment of one of the three associate circuit judge finalists named to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Circuit Judge John F. Garvey.


The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for judicial office.  Qualifications for associate circuit judges may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.


Application forms may be picked up in the Clerk’s Office at the Missouri Court of Appeals in the Old Post Office, 815 Olive Street, Room 304, St. Louis, Missouri. Applications are also available below:


Application:     in Word     in PDF


Instructions:     in Word     in PDF


Applicants who previously applied for the circuit vacancy created by Judge John F. Garvey’s retirement need only send a letter requesting their previous application be transferred to the current opening.


Applications and/or the letter must be received by each commissioner no later than 5 p.m. November 20, 2015. In accordance with the Rules 10.28 and 10.29, public interviews of applicants will be held beginning at 8:30 a.m. December 17, 2015, in the Division Courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, at 815 Olive Street, St. Louis. The commission will meet to select the panel of nominees to be submitted to the governor immediately following the conclusion of the public interviews.


The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Lisa Van Amburg, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Steven L. Groves, Thomas Neill, Rita L. Burlison and Tiffany Mapp Franklin.



Note: Links to application materials typically are disabled after the application deadline passes.


Contact: Laura Roy, clerk

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300

