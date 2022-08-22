CBP Officers Seize over $80K in Cocaine and Methamphetamine at the Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Hidalgo International Bridge intercepted $81,000 worth of alleged cocaine and methamphetamine in two separate incidents.

“Our CBP officers used teamwork, experience and attention to detail to thwart these smuggling attempts,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Package containing 235 grams of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

On August 16, 2022, CBP officers assigned to the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a 37-year-old U.S. citizen woman making entry from Mexico on foot. The woman was selected for inspection where anomalies were noticed on her person. She was immediately secured and escorted to the secure area where officers discovered one package hidden on her person. A total of .24 pounds (235.4 grams) of alleged methamphetamine and was removed from her person. She also had a bottle of Alprazolam, a controlled substance, hidden on her person.

On August 17, 2022, CBP officers assigned to the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a grey Jeep SUV driven by a 18 year old U.S. citizen man making entry from Mexico. The vehicle was selected for inspection utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment and screening by a (canine team). After physically inspecting the vehicle, officers extracted four packages weighing 9.56 pounds (4.34 kg) of alleged cocaine concealed within the vehicle.

CBP OFO arrested the individuals, seized the narcotics, and the cases remain under investigation by special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI).

