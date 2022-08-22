Submit Release
CBP Officers help save man's life at Point Roberts Port of Entry

BLAINE, Wash. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Point Roberts Port of Entry responded to assist a man who fell from his bicycle in the vicinity of the port secondary inspection area. CBP officers administered lifesaving efforts and were able to resuscitate the man. 

Officers immediately responded to the scene, conducted a brief medical assessment, and determined the man had a pulse, was breathing, but remained unresponsive. Officers positioned the traveler on his side to assist his breathing. Point Roberts Emergency Medical Services was contacted and dispatched. Prior to EMS arrival, the man lost his pulse and officers initiated and continued CPR until EMS arrived on scene and assumed medical care. EMS determined the traveler was in cardiac arrest and coordinated transport to Bellingham via medevac helicopter.

The helicopter arrived at the port of entry and the man was air-lifted to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bellingham. CBP officers assisted in coordinating travel for the man’s spouse through Canada to the Bellingham hospital.

 “This is a great example of how our CBP employees embody CBP’s core values of integrity, service to country and vigilance,” said Area Port Director Harmit Gill. “These officers are trained to respond to traumatic events, and they have shown their bravery, dedication and teamwork by saving this man’s life.”

 “The CBP employees in the Seattle Field Office represent the best of CBP not just in this instance, but on a daily basis,” said Brian Humphrey, Director of Field Operations, Seattle Field Office. “Their quick response and dedication are something of which I am extremely proud, and they continue to exceed my expectations every day.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

