Sunny Energy Takes Top Spot on 2022 Top Solar Contractors List
Despite concerns over supply chain interruptions and tariff investigations, the U.S. solar industry saw record solar and energy storage demand in 2021. Sunny Energy can attest to this, having one of its busiest years yet. Solar Power World has recognized the company's installation success by ranking Sunny Energy at No. 162 on the 2022 Top Solar Contractors list.
The Top Solar Contractors list is developed each year by industry magazine Solar Power World to honor the work of solar installers in the United States. Solar firms in the utility, commercial and residential markets are ranked by number of kilowatts installed in the previous year. Companies are grouped and listed by specific services, markets and states.
“The utility-scale solar market, of course, puts up huge installation numbers each year, but the majority of workers in the industry are constructing projects in the commercial and residential markets, which continue to break records,” said Kelly Pickerel, editor in chief of Solar Power World. “Over 85% of the companies on the 2022 Top Solar Contractors List primarily work in the residential and commercial sectors, and they all reported closing out the last year in a positive light.”
According to data released by energy research firm Wood Mackenzie — before recent federal decisions to prevent additional tariffs on imported solar panels — the United States is expected to install 11 GW less than originally predicted in 2022, due to continued supply chain constraints, price increases and interconnection challenges. Still, a survey of the 2022 Top Solar Contractors class found that 59% predicted their business would increase in the next year, with only 9% assuming business would decrease.
Sunny Energy employs 50 workers who installed 8,865.96 KW of solar power in 2021. Since its founding in 2014, the company has installed 32,252.00 KW of solar. Sunny Energy local company, locally owned, with local employees. All their work is done by employees they hire locally. “We’re committed to providing homeowners a better way to go solar. For us that means providing the best technology, educating our customers, being honest about what homeowners can expect, and making things right when things go wrong,” said Joe Cunningham, co-owner of Sunny Energy. “Our team is the best in the business and we can’t thank them enough for their hard work. It is because of them that we’re proud to be included for the 8th year in a row.”
About Solar Power World
Solar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped U.S. solar contractors — including installers, developers and EPCs in all markets — grow their businesses and do their jobs better.
Media Contacts
Sunny Energy
Sunny Energy Marketing
480-257-3283
Marketing@sunnyenergy.solar
Solar Power World
Kelly Pickerel, editor in chief
216-860-5259
kpickerel@wtwhmedia.com
Andrea Brancati
Sunny Energy
