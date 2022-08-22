iNPOWERiQ's Sports Performance Division KONGiQ Signs Varsity Players at National High School Powerhouse Football Program to Name, Image and Likeness Agreements

DALLAS, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading sports performance, equipment and wellness technology platform KONGiQ of Dallas, Texas, is furthering its commitment to student-athlete well-being and empowerment by breaking ground in Name, Image and Likeness, and will provide an NIL opportunity to each member of the St. John Bosco High football team for the 2022 season as part of the iNPOWERiQ program recently announced.

Currently, 14 state organizations sanction Name, Image and Likeness opportunities for high school students: California, Alaska, Idaho, Maine, North Dakota, Minnesota, Connecticut, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York and Utah. There is currently legislation being authored or considered in 18 additional states.

Bosco will open the season in Texas in Allen's Eagle Stadium vs. the Allen Eagles on Aug. 26 in game one of the Tom Landry Classic, traditionally one of the most anticipated high school games of the year. They will continue with what could be considered the toughest schedule in the country with additional games against Bishop Amat, Kahuka, Hawaii and vs. Central Catholic of Portland, Oregon, to be played in Eugene's Autzen Stadium on Sept. 9.

"Our faculty and staff do an amazing job preparing our students to achieve at the highest levels in academics and athletics so they are ready to excel at the top higher education institutions in the country," said Bosco President and CEO Brian Wickstrom.

Bosco Head Coach Jason Negro has seen first-hand the changes through the years at Bosco, where he played football and graduated in 1991. Now coaching at his alma mater, he is embracing the empowerment of students - much of which has led high schools like Bosco to make major investments in how they schedule, and in how they physically prepare and care for students. "Year-in, year-out, we create one of the toughest schedules in the nation to challenge our players to be at their very best," said Negro. "It is critical that students-athletes have access to the best wellness, strength training and sports performance technology available with KONGiQ."

Each player who wishes to accept the NIL opportunity will post personal experiences using the KONGiQ Sports Performance system commensurate with their social media following on their personal social accounts and also on the KONGiQ App. They will also be listed as influencers on the company's website. The compensation will be delivered in two payments, the first being distributed on the night before the game in Allen on the 26th.

"Actors, models, singers and musicians in high school have been earning from their talents and Name, Image and Likeness for years, and now as media changes, we see young product influencers making large sums as well," said Mouzon Bass, CEO and President of Bass Enterprises who owns iNPOWERiQ, KONGiQ, HealthiQ. "Our iNPOWERiQ bundle of services - which includes our KONGiQ platform - further provides high schools and colleges throughout the country a budget-saving opportunity to reinvest in student-athlete care with smart wellness and sports performance technology. In this new reality, students now also have the opportunity to earn and learn about their own brand and marketing themselves, while enhancing their performance, health and fitness."

iNPOWERiQ is also partnering with colleges in Division I, II and III, plus NAIA and Junior Colleges for the upcoming season on a variety of new revenue-generating programs and cost-cutting administration in human resources, insurance management and student-athlete healthcare. The NIL opportunity is available to any student-athlete using the KONGiQ equipment and technology, where NIL is sanctioned. The company has paid out more than $110 million to colleges and universities and saved institutions additional millions with simple cost-cutting measures in insurance and healthcare administration. The company is applying their 62 years of experience in employee benefits, HR and software development with 8,000 corporate clients and 351 collegiate partners to the evolving business of college and high school sports.

About St. John Bosco

St. John Bosco High School is a Salesian College Preparatory High School located in Bellflower, CA, with 96% of students continuing their education at many of the best colleges and universities across the nation after graduating. The all-boys school offers 28 Advanced Placement (AP) and honors courses, two dual enrollment college courses, plus championship Academic Decathlon and robotics programs. The Football program has equally high academic and performance standards, having won the 2013 and 2019 National Championships on the gridiron. Many Bosco players earn college scholarships at every level and have become leaders in their chosen fields.

About iNPOWERiQ

iNPOWERiQ is a new, bundled services program that aggregates existing technology currently working and generating revenue at colleges and universities of every size throughout the U.S. and with professional teams in Europe. The brand is owned by Bass Enterprises, a 62-year-old Dallas-based business with 300 employees and 8,000 corporate clients specializing in healthcare, HR, employee benefits, insurance and sports medicine technology. Other brands owned are HealthiQ - a sports medicine software technology, and KONGiQ. Bass Enterprises - one of the pioneers of the "Insurance Card" concept - most recently consulted with the federal government on the Affordable Care Act, and the CARES Act of 2020, and is a leading management and testing company for Covid-19 and safety protocols, including working with Major League Baseball, the NCAA, major hotel brands, and universities throughout the U.S.

