Data Vault Alliance Releases First Episode of New Podcast Series

Dan Linstedt: Unlocking the Vault’s Episode, “The Foundation” gives insight into the beginnings of the Data Vault and how it serves to maximize business value

SAINT ALBANS, VERMONT, USA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Vault Alliance recently kicked off their new podcast series, Dan Linstedt: Unlocking the Vault with the first episode, “The Foundation.”

Hosted by DVA leaders Cindi Meyersohn and inventor of Data Vault Dan Linstedt, the new podcast covers all things Data Vault, including in this episode, a background on the DV methodology and how it came to be.

Cindi Meyersohn from DVA commented, “To set the stage for upcoming discussions, Dan uses this first episode to share what listeners can expect from the podcast in the upcoming weeks.”

She stated that this podcast will cover:

• The “back to basics” elements of data warehousing for those new to the subject

• The importance of business ontology in data analytics

• The value that DV methodology brings to the business layers

• How Data Vault serves to mitigate risk in a data warehouse

• How Data Vault would benefit all kinds of various industries

“The Foundation” also gives listeners a look into Dan Linstedt’s background, namely his experience in the Information Technology sector that inspired him to create Data Vault. A spokesperson for the company stated that this podcast will also be used to keep the DV community apprised as to updates and happenings with the Data Vault Alliance now and in the future.

The Data Vault Alliance maintains the industry standards for Data Vault 2.0 implementation and tools, and authorizes training partners to instruct and certify in the methodology. Dan Linstedt: Unlocking the Vault is available on all major listening platforms and episodes are released weekly.

You can read more Data Vault news on DVA's website. To listen to the podcast on your preferred platform, you can click the links below.

Apple/iTunes Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dan-linstedt-unlocking-the-vault/id1628609757

Google Podcasts: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy85YzRlOTE0Yy9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw?sa=X&ved=0CAMQ4aUDahcKEwiA8eLyuJj5AhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQAQ

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5YM7mErB5fbBnIKmC1ShZd

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/231e1cf6-7e41-4514-9ddb-4386623a8118/dan-linstedt-unlocking-the-vault