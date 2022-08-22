National Weightlifting Champion and Certified Personal Trainer Shares his Knowledge with Clients at The Houstonian Club
Matt McCullough was recently named the 2022 USA Weightlifting 67kg Senior National Champion at the USAW Senior National Championships in Las Vegas, Nevada.
McCullough, who has an M.S. in Kinesiology from Texas A&M University, feels that his well-balanced understanding of athletic development and sports performance helps his clients to meet their fitness goals.
Matt McCullough was recently named the 2022 USA Weightlifting 67kg Senior National Champion at the USAW Senior National Championships in Las Vegas, Nevada. A personal trainer at The Houstonian Club since 2019, he began competing in 2017 and has since won two University National Championships, three State Championships, and is currently a state record holder.

"My mindset of passion and balance gives me an edge on my competition," says McCullough. "I can focus wholeheartedly on weightlifting when it's time to lift, recover, or lose weight for a competition. I also live a full life outside of weightlifting, which keeps my mind off failures and allows the sport to stay fresh and fun."
"My mindset of passion and balance gives me an edge on my competition," says McCullough. "I can focus wholeheartedly on weightlifting when it's time to lift, recover, or lose weight for a competition. I also live a full life outside of weightlifting, which keeps my mind off failures and allows the sport to stay fresh and fun."
The Houstonian Club, the 175,000 square foot fitness mecca where McCullough not only works but exercises regularly, is the only fitness club in Houston to be awarded Platinum Club status by Platinum Clubs of America. The members-only club features state-of-the-art equipment, three resort temperature-controlled pools, an indoor tennis center, a basketball court, and fitness expertise from knowledgeable instructors and personal trainers.
"I know what weightlifting has done for my body athletically and what exercises/techniques are useful for different types of clientele. Additionally, cutting weight for competitions has helped me with fat loss strategies," says the certified personal trainer. "Competing and having success at such a high level has also given me invaluable experience that I pass on to my clients regularly."
As for the future, the National Champion says he will continue to compete and, hopefully, one day make it as far as the Olympics. He credits the support of his co-workers and clients at The Houstonian Club for helping him make it as far as he has. McCullough hopes to continue teaching clients how to better themselves through fitness and working on his weightlifting ambitions as long as he can.
