New Yorkers came second in a list of cities obsessed with body editing apps

Top 10 countries obsessed with body editing apps

A new study has revealed the top 10 cities across the world that are searching Google for body editing apps the most. New York topped the list with 12,530.

LONDON, NO, UNITED KINGDOM, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new study has revealed the top 10 cities across the world that are searching Google for body editing apps the most per month. New York topped the list with 12,530. London came second with 11,690 and Los Angeles came third with 9,050. The list of the top 10 cities are below:

1. New York – 12,530
2. London – 11,690
3. Los Angeles – 9,050
4. Istanbul – 8,800
5. Jakarta – 7,870
6. Toronto – 7,760
7. Sydney – 7,660
8. Melbourne – 6,860
9. Paris – 6,190
10. Bangkok – 5,940

The research was carried out by sports nutrition brand Bulk. Abi Roberts, Sports Nutritionist at Bulk, said: ‘’The rise of social media in today’s society has had a positive effect on many users but it also has a tendency to encourage unhealthy habits and fuel dysmorphia. We believe in body positivity and wanted to create awareness around overusing the body editing tools and encourage people to focus on health-boosting goals rather than unrealistic body image expectations.’’

The study also revealed that the US topped the world list with 69,400 searches per month.

1. USA – 69,400 searches
2. Brazil – 27,300 searches
3. Indonesia – 25,710
4. UK – 23,510
5. Canada – 18,430
6. Turkey – 18,1400
7. Germany – 16,770
8. Mexico – 15,310
9. Australia – 15,050
10. Italy – 14,770

You just read:

