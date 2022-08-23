Hitch Burger & Project Boon Partner to Distribute Meals and Backpacks to Neighbors in Need
Continuing its partnership with the Southern California non-profit Project Boon, Hitch Burger helps distribute thousands of grocery items and school supplies.
Hitch Burger makes a lot of things possible for Project Boon”UPLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern California natives may know Hitch Burger as an elevated, fast casual restaurant notable for its diverse menu and welcoming atmosphere. What many don’t know about Hitch Burger is that it maintains an important partnership with Project Boon, a local non-profit that offers groceries and more to neighbors in need. Every Hitch Burger restaurant doubles as a Project Boon drop-off site, meaning locals are always free to bring by canned food items, toys, school supplies, and more, all of which are passed out to members of the community who face economic hardship.
It’s a partnership that has already made a considerable impact: In the lead-up to the “back to school season,” Hitch Burger and Project Boon have collaborated to pass out 5,000 meals and 2,000 school supply-loaded backpacks. And that’s just from a single community event; a follow-up backpack event is already on the books. In addition, Hitch Burger and Project Boon are now accepting donations of meal items, financial support, or volunteer hours for their Eat & Be Well Thanksgiving event, Project Boon’s largest annual event.
“Hitch Burger makes a lot of things possible for Project Boon,” notes Chris Suchánek, a founder of both organizations. “Not only do the restaurants provide convenient and accessible donation sites, but we’re also able to use the Hitch vans to transport donated items throughout the community.” He also notes that Hitch Burger can purchase groceries at wholesale prices, a tremendous resource for making food more accessible to families experiencing difficult times.
The Hitch Burger-Project Boon partnership makes a difference not only for families but for entire school districts. This year alone, the organizations have distributed backpacks to Giving 365, which were donated to the Corona school district. Additionally, Hitch Burger has helped distribute donated backpacks to schools in Riverside, San Bernardino, and Los Angeles counties.
“We started Project Boon to give back to our community, and right now, the needs within the community are especially acute,” Suchánek continues. “With inflation, many families are struggling to stretch their grocery dollars, to say nothing of the costs of school supplies and toys. We’re currently seeing bigger crowds at our giveaway events than we’ve seen since the height of the financial collapse in 2008 and 2009.”
Hitch Burger is just one of Project Boon’s local partners, a roster that also includes Firm Media and Hillside Community Church. But new partners, including individual donors, are always welcome. “If this work inspires you, we’d love for you to get involved,” comments Suchánek. “Our flagship event, Eat & Be Well, is just around the corner. Drop off canned food donations at your nearest Hitch Burger or reach out to find out about volunteering with Project Boon.”
Additional information can be found at http://projectboon.org/. Hitch Burger locations can be found at http://www.hitchburger.com.
