Europe Medical Display Market Top Competitors & Key Players by 2026

Medical display market was valued at $1,010.5 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,515.8 million by 2026 with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in adoption of hybrid operating rooms, short replacement cycles of medical display and surge in preference for minimally invasive treatments fuel the growth of the North America and Europe medical display market. On the other hand, market saturation in developed countries and increasing adoption of refurbished medical displays restrain the growth to some extent. However, technological advancements in imaging techniques are expected to create a number of opportunities in the near future.

The North America and Europe medical display market size was valued at $1,010.5 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,515.8 million by 2026 with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Request Report Sample at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5395

Growth in adoption of hybrid operating rooms, short replacement cycles of medical displays, and increase in preference for minimally invasive treatments fuel the growth of the North America and Europe medical display market. On the other hand, market saturation in developed countries and increasing adoption of refurbished medical displays restrain the growth to some extent. However, technological advancements in imaging techniques are expected to pave the way for a number of lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The desktop segment to lead the trail during the study period-

Based on device, the desktop segment contributed to 89% of the total market revenue in 2018 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. As the most widely used medical displays due to ease of usage and better compatibility, desktops have just become an inevitability in almost every surgical procedure. The same segment is also projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.4% by 2026.

The surgical segment to remain lucrative till 2026-

Based on application, the surgical segment accounted for more than one-fourth of the total market share in 2018 and is anticipated to rule the roost throughout 2019–2026. This is attributed to the higher adoption of medical displays in surgical procedures. Simultaneously, the segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the estimated period.

The surgical segment to rule the roost during the study period-

Based on application, the surgical segment held the major share in 2018, generating more than one-fourth of the total market. The same segment is also projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.1% till 2026.

U.S. to maintain the lion’s share in terms of revenue-

Based on geography, U.S. accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2018 and is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the estimated period. Simultaneously, Germany would grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.6% by 2026.

Do Purchase Enquiry at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5395

Key players in the industry-

The key market players analyzed in the North America and Europe medical display market report include ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Barco NV, BenQ Medical Technology, Coje CO., LTD., Double Black Imaging Corporation, Advantech Co., Ltd. (Advantech), Axiomtek Co., Ltd., LG Display Co., Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., Novanta Inc. (Novanta), Shenzhen Beacon Display Technology Co., FSN Medical Technologies, Hisense Medical, HP INC., Sony Corporation, Alpha Display, JVC Kenwood Holdings Inc., Nanjing Jusha Commercial & Trading Co, Ltd., Ltd., Steris PLC, and EIZO Corporation (EIZO). These market players have taken recourse to exclusive strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

We also Offers Regional and Country Reports-

Japan Medical Display Market

South Korea Medical Display Market

Singapore Medical Display Market

China Medical Display Market

Indonesia Medical Display Market

Australia Medical Display Market

Taiwan Medical Display Market

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.