2022-08-19 13:27:02.683 $100,000 Winning Scratchers Ticket Sold at Hy-Vee Market in Columbia

A Missouri Lottery “200X” Scratchers ticket holding one of the game’s $100,000 prizes was sold at Hy-Vee Market, 25 Conley Road, in Columbia. The prize was claimed at the Lottery’s Jefferson City office on Aug. 17.

The “200X” Scratchers game currently offers over $37.6 million in unclaimed prizes, including three other $100,000 prizes and one $2 million top prize.

Through Aug. 23, active Scratchers and Draw Games tickets can be entered into the “Second Chance of a Lifetime: Out-of-the-Way Getaway Promotion” for the chance to win trips, cash and merchandise prizes.

In FY21, players who purchased tickets in Boone County won more than $29 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $2.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $52.3 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds.

