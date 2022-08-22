11:30 AM Update: I-80 WB Lane Restriction in White Deer Township, Union County

11:30 AM UPDATE: Both lanes of Interstate 80 westbound are open.



Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of a lane restriction on Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 201, approximately 9 miles west of the Route 15 interchange, in White Deer Township, Union County, due to a tractor trailer crash.

Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted. Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and expect delays in travel.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.



MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

