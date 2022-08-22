Reopening of New Hawk Run Bridge Delayed to Early September

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced a delay in reopening a Clearfield County bridge on Route 2036 (Powell Street). It said today that it expects the bridge spanning Emigh Run in the village of Hawk Run to reopen in early September instead of late August as it originally anticipated.

A detour using Route 53 and Route 1009 (Pardee Road) will stay in place until project completion.

Preliminary work began the week of May 2, with the contractor closing the bridge on May 5. Overall work consists of removing the existing single-span bridge, building a new box beam bridge, paving the approaches, guide rail updates, pavement marking, and miscellaneous items. Replacing the bridge will improve its rating from poor to good and eliminate the weight postings of 30 tons for single vehicles and 35 tons for combination vehicles. The 48-foot structure carries an average of more than 1,250 vehicles daily.

Clearwater Construction, Inc. of Mercer, PA, is the contractor for this $778,000 job. All work is weather and schedule dependent. PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits, follow official detour signs, and always buckle up.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin, 814-765-0423

