DisperSol Appoints Tim Scott New President and CEO; Company Changes Name to AustinPx™, Pharmaceutics and Manufacturing

DisperSol Technologies, LLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Tim Scott as president and chief executive officer (CEO) of the company. At the same time, the company announced that it is changing its name to AustinPx™, Pharmaceutics and Manufacturing, to better reflect the company's new direction as a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). Mr. Scott also joins the board of directors of AustinPx.

The hiring of Mr. Scott and the company name change to AustinPx, Pharmaceutics and Manufacturing, are part of a shift in the focus of the pharmaceutical technology company that first developed KinetiSol® technology, a patented amorphous dispersion technology for improving drug bioavailability. The company will now provide pharmaceutical chemistry services including analytical and formulation development and cGMP manufacturing at its site in Austin, Texas.

Mr. Scott was the co-founder and president of Pharmatek Laboratories from 1999 until 2016, when he sold the company to Catalent Pharma Solutions CTLT. He currently serves as board chair of Biocom, a trade organization supporting 2,000 life science companies. Mr. Scott also serves on the Medical Research Advisory Committee for the Conrad Prebys Foundation, providing grants to innovative research in the health sciences.

"I can think of no one better to lead the transformation of AustinPx than Tim," said Shaun Kirkpatrick, President at Research Corporation Technologies and board chair of AustinPx. "He brings a wealth of experience in building a contract development and manufacturing business, and he has strong connections throughout the industry. We are delighted to have his leadership as we build AustinPx into a world class CDMO."

"Our goal is to build a client-centric organization that provides drug development and manufacturing services for pharma companies worldwide," says Scott. "The name AustinPx represents where we come from and what we do. Px stands for Pharmaceutics. To our core, we are a pharmaceutics company. Our approach is data-driven and agnostic, which means our formulation strategy for each drug is based on the unique physiochemistry of that compound. And for poorly soluble compounds, we have one of the most powerful tools available in KinetiSol, a truly next generation technology for rendering active pharmaceutical ingredients amorphous."

KinetiSol is a proprietary technology for improving drug bioavailability. This advanced technology transforms active pharmaceutical ingredients into amorphous solid dispersions, thereby enhancing the physiochemistry and PK of drugs. KinetiSol offers many advantages over other amorphous dispersion technologies. It provides a broader formulation design space and a more efficient scale-up. Additionally, KinetiSol's significantly smaller ecological footprint makes it a greener technology.

About AustinPx

AustinPx, Pharmaceutics and Manufacturing is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) providing analytical and formulation development services and cGMP manufacturing for small molecule drugs. The company specializes in phase-appropriate development strategies, speed to clinic and market strategies, and bioavailability enhancement of poorly soluble molecules – including its next generation amorphous dispersion platform, KinetiSol®. AustinPx's lead investors include Research Corporation Technologies, Inc. and Acadia Woods. For more information, visit www.AustinPx.com.

