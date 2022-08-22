Avaya Holdings Investigated by Block & Leviton For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / Block & Leviton is investigating Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Avaya Holdings Corp. investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/avya.

What is this all about?

On August 9, 2022, The Wall Street Journal published an article highlighting issues at Avaya Holdings, including how the company had cut its earnings forecast by more than 60% just weeks after borrowing $600 million from institutional investors through deals arranged by Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan Chase.

Avaya provided no explanation for the dramatic earnings miss, indicated it would also miss revenue targets, and was removing its CEO. The Company's audit committee opened an internal investigation regarding the most recent quarter and is also investigating a whistleblower letter.

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. fell 46% in intraday trading on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Avaya Holdings Corp. stock and has lost money may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at cases@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; most of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, or call (617) 398-5600 or email cases@blockleviton.com with any questions.

