Ryan Named One of the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles County by the Los Angeles Business Journal for the 12th Year

Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has recently been named one of the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles County for the 12th year. This annual program was created by the Los Angeles Business Journal and Best Companies Group and published by Publication Partner.

The Los Angeles Business Journal partnered with Best Companies Group to honor the top 100 employers in Los Angeles County. This statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Los Angeles using anonymous and comprehensive employee surveys.

"To be named on this prestigious list for the twelfth time is an honor and a testament to the hard work our team members put into creating a positive workplace culture," said Ginny B. Kissling, Global President and Chief Operating Officer at Ryan. "I appreciate our Glendale and Los Angeles teams for their continuous dedication to delivering world-class client service and results."

Ryan was recognized and honored at a celebratory event on August 11, 2022. Final rankings were revealed at the event and were published in the August 15, 2022 issue of the Los Angeles Business Journal.

