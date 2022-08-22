The RideForPKD and EF Collection Team Up to Raise Money and Awareness for Polycystic Kidney Disease; EF Collection Announces a Raffle to win the Diamond Grace Necklace

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / The RideForPKD and jewelry designer of EF Collection, announced an exciting collaboration to raise money and awareness for polycystic kidney disease (PKD). Emily Strauss, the owner of EF Collection, and her husband Justin Strausslost their newborn son, Austin, to Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) in April 2021.During a recent visit to the University of South California PKD Research lab this May they met Glenn Frommer who is riding his bike across the country to raise money and awareness for PKD. Following their initial meeting, they created a joint effort to work together to fund research grants to help find a cure for this genetically inherited disease that effects 600,000 Americans.

On Sunday, August 21st the Strauss' made a generous $25,000 donation to the RideForPKD to support PKD research grants. In addition, they have launched a raffle promotion for an opportunity for one lucky person to win their Diamond Grace Necklace (valued at $5,595). To purchase a $25 raffle entry before September 3rd, click here. The winner will be drawn on Sunday, September 4th, which is known nationally as PKD Awareness Day.

"The hero behind the RideforPKD is our friend Glenn, who was diagnosed with PKD only a few years ago. He is currently riding across the country, meeting doctors, researchers, and families like ours along the way-with the goal of raising enough money to fund 4 research grants. We are thrilled to support his effort and provide an opportunity for the public to join us in supporting this important cause," said jewelry designer Emily Strauss. "To honor our precious angel, we created the Angels 4 Austin Foundation to provide small comforts and supportive resources to the families of premature or sick infants. With PKD Awareness Day just around the corner on September 4th, we are hoping the public will join us in raising money to fund research grants for this incurable disease."

"We are honored and humbled that Emily and Justin Strauss have made such an unbelievably generous gesture to support the RideForPKD and help support the PKD Foundation's research program," said RideforPKD's Founder Glenn Frommer, a PKD sufferer and avid cyclist. "This is such a special way to end my ride. I plan to dip my back tire in the Atlantic Ocean on September 3rd after cycling 5,300 across our beautiful country. I encourage all of our followers and supporters of the PKD Foundation, and anyone impacted by kidney disease to purchase a raffle ticket for a chance to win one of Emily's beautiful necklaces and help us reach our goal to support 4 more research grants."

The RideForPKD, a 5,300-mile cross country bike ride to raise money for the Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) Foundation, is committed to raising at least $640,000 to help fund research and find a cure for polycystic kidney disease (PKD), an inherited and incurable genetic disease in which clusters of damaging cysts develop primarily within the kidneys leading to life-altering symptoms and ultimately kidney failure in so many Americans who have the disease. The ride began on May 1st in San Francisco, CA and ends on September 3rd in Cape Cod, MA.

Emily Strauss creates pieces using 14K gold handset with diamonds, precious stones, and enamel. Understated and simple, yet glamorous EF Collection offers a beautiful balance between relevant trends and timeless design. Pushing boundaries and expanding the offering, Emily launched her Bridal Collection in Spring 2020, following her marriage to her husband, Justin Strauss, all while staying true to the brand's DNA of approachable and affordable fine jewelry. Since its inception, EF Collection has garnered red carpet status and became a mainstay on celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Margot Robbie, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Reese Witherspoon. As Emily and EF Collection continue their global expansion, the brand can be found at over 250 Premiere retail locations including Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Revolve, Intermix, Holt Renfrew, and TSUM.

The funds raised from the RideForPKD, with the support of the donation from EF Collections, are donated directly to the PKD Foundation, a 501c(3) non-profit and the only organization in the U.S. dedicated solely to finding treatments and a cure for PKD. The organization advances research, education, advocacy, support, and awareness of PKD on a national and local level. Since 1982, the PKD Foundation has funded more than 1,300 research projects and leveraged $1.5B in research funds. For more information on the PKD Foundation, please visit pkdcure.org.

The RideForPKD has already raised over $540,000 in personal donations plus sponsorships from more than 30 wonderful sponsors including RBC Wealth Management, pkDO, 28Freight, Bank of Colorado, Milkbox Partners, Palladio Biosciences, Goally, VAREco, Bridge of Life, City National Bank, Domino's Pizza, Grossman Wellness, Brinkman Real Estate, quip, Fruition Partners, Regulus Therapeutics, Murray & Stafford, Santa Barbara Nutrients, Primalwear, TLD Group, and many others. Visithttps://www.rideforpkd.org/ to learn about donating, becoming a sponsor, registering to join any portion of the cross-country ride, or volunteering. Follow the ride on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram.

