Ascender™ by Force Management Helps Sellers Sharpen Their Skills and Develop Elite Behaviors

Force Management, provider of elite sales solutions, today launched Ascender™ by Force Management, an online subscription platform for individual contributors and small teams. Ascender taps into Force Management's proven sales effectiveness strategies, which have led some of the world's largest brands to achieve record revenue growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005514/en/

Force Management created Ascender to elevate salespeople through every stage of their career, no matter their company's enablement. A seller's earning potential is often limited only by the amount of work they can put into critical sales activities. Ascender enables that effort and provides a place to excel. The platform can also help people adapting to new roles, selling larger deals or selling to different decision-makers.

"It takes work to be an elite salesperson. Ascender gives salespeople the roadmap and playbook to reach their goals, whether that be closing a major deal this quarter or achieving President's Club for the year," said Force Management CEO Grant Wilson.

"Force Management has delivered transformational services to large enterprises for two decades. Now, we're responding to the demand among individuals and small teams. Ascender enables sellers to grow as far as their ambition will take them," said Force Management President John Kaplan

The power of Ascender is that it brings three main components together in one platform – content that's updated daily, curriculum that includes certifications and a community to help salespeople learn from their peers. Many other products in the market have disjointed user experiences.

Ascender also serves as ongoing education for those who have gone through Force Management's training programs, but no longer work at companies that use the methodologies.

Force Management's core B2B methodologies help companies accelerate growth and increase valuations by focusing on the four critical areas of sales effectiveness: messaging, execution, planning, and talent. Force Management's comprehensive set of offerings drives success for businesses in Cybersecurity, FinTech, Business Intelligence and Analytics, EdTech, DevOps and other B2B markets by cutting ramp-time and focusing on long-term outcomes.

Now, individual sellers and small teams (less than 15) can access skills-based content aligned to the Force point-of-view. Ascender subscribers will also have access to MEDDICC curriculum and certification methodologies implemented by some of the best sellers in the world.

Learn more about Ascender and take control of your future.

About Force Management

Force Management develops elite sales teams and tomorrow's sales leaders. For 20 years, our team of veteran sales leaders have delivered cross-functional alignment and customized programs that enable companies to increase deal sizes, drive market recapitalizations, cut time-to-productivity in half, navigate challenging markets, and achieve higher valuations. Ascender by Force Management offers the toolbox for individual sellers to take their careers to the next level. We stake our strong reputation on measurable results and return on investment, and are poised for growth alongside our customers across B2B markets like Cybersecurity, FinTech, Business Intelligence and Analytics, EdTech, and DevOps. Learn more at forcemanagement.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005514/en/