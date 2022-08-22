The Steinberg Law Group – Mesothelioma/Asbestos Lung Cancer Lawyers – Mesothelioma Options Help Center of North Carolina
The Steinberg Law Group – Mesothelioma & Asbestos Lung Cancer Lawyers – Jointly Responsible for Over $500,000,000 in Verdicts & Settlements Since 2001HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our Mesothelioma Options Help Center of North Carolina is dedicated to providing top quality legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer. Anyone wishing to discuss their legal and/or medical options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with an attorney from the Steinberg Law Group.
The Steinberg Law Group has decades of experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, the Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients.
Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2022 were exposed decades ago.
North Carolina as a state has a long history of exposure to asbestos. From naturally occurring asbestos around the Appalachian Mountain range, to vermiculite-processing plants in Franklin County, Sanford and Spruce Pine, to asbestos-contaminated talc mines, one of the reasons residents of North Carolina have a higher incidence of mesothelioma than the national average is due simply to the abundancy of the mineral in the state. North Carolina’s large military bases and industrial worksites are also a major source of potential asbestos exposure for residents of the state.
Known jobsites, companies and locations with asbestos exposure in North Carolina include, but are not limited to, Burleson Mine, Frank Mine, Johns River Mine, Addie Olivine Mine, Asbestos Mine, Alders Mine, Brockton Mine, Bryson Mine, Coldsides Mountain Mine, Henderson Mine, Holden Mine, Manus Mine, Hogback Creek Mine, Jennings No. 1 Mine, Jenning No. 2 Mine, Rattlesnake Corundum Mine, Round Mountain Mine, Sapphire Mine, Peterman Mine, Higdon Mine, Corundum Hill Mine, Kilpatrick Mine, Miller Mine, Oakland Mine, Walnut Cove Mine, Socrates Corundum Mine, Blue Rock Mine, J.C. Woody Mine, Newdale Mine, Sam Grindstaff Mine, Balsam Gap Olivine Deposit, Day Book Dunite Deposit, Dark Ridge Olivine Deposit, Chestnut Gap Chromite Prospect, Bad Creek Prospect, Harris Prospect, Commissioner Creek Prospect, J.H. Pannell Prospect, Soapstone Branch Prospect, C.W. Allen Prospect, Cas Thomas Prospect, L.E. Cash Property, Carolina Power and Light Company, Liggett Myers Tobacco Factory, Watauga County Public Schools, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Education Center, Appalachian State University residence dorms, Fayetteville Street Apartments, Owens-Corning Fiberglass Charlotte Campus, Metrolina Warehouse in Davidson, NC, New Hanover County Administration Building, Fort Bragg, Camp Lejeune, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, Camp Grainger, Tarawa Terrace, Carolina Asbestos Corporation, Whittaker, Clark & Daniels, Zonolite, Inc., Carolina Vermiculite Company, Southern Vermiculite, American Vermiculite Company and Carolina Wholesale.
For the best possible medical treatment for mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 so a member of The Steinberg Law Group can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you.
States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut, Florida, Texas and California. For more information about mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit www.mesotheliomaoptions.com/contact/ now.
