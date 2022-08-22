The IRS is coming, and they are not here to help. There was an old joke after hurricanes that FEMA is a four-letter word for a reason. But after the liberal-led Congress in Washington, D.C., just added 87,000 new agents to audit hard-working, taxpaying Americans, I think I-R-S is the three-letter word we should now fear the most.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:FOX Business: CFO Patronis: IRS is getting bigger and Florida has 4 huge moves underway to protect residents
