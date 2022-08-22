UAE Disposable Gloves Market Growing at a CAGR of 7.4%, high prevalence of chronic diseases, and rise in mortality rate

Gloves M

Middle East disposable gloves market size in 2017 is $355.9 Mn, and is projected to reach $615.1 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.04% from 2018 to 2025

Key factors that are driving the disposable gloves market growth include growing demand for disposable gloves in medical and healthcare, pharmaceutical, automotive finishing, chemical, and oil and gas industries along with increasing demand in the food & beverage industry for processing and handling.

Increase in concerns for safety and hygiene, rise in a number of end users, and rapid technological advancements have boosted the growth of the Middle East disposable gloves market. However, high price competition and toxic reaction to certain gloves hamper market growth. On the contrary, the introduction of disposable gloves to the developing countries is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The Middle East disposable gloves market is segmented on the basis of type, form, application, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into natural rubber gloves, nitrile gloves, vinyl gloves, neoprene, polyethylene, and others. The natural rubber gloves segment dominated the market, contributing nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the polyethylene segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

On the basis of form, the market is categorized into powder and non-powder. The powdered segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing nearly two-thirds of the total market. However, the non-powdered segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.9% during the study period.

Based on application, the market is divided into medical and non-medical. The non-medical segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 8% through 2025. However, the medical segment held its lion’s share in 2017, accounting nearly two-thirds of the total market. The market is analyzed across various regions such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, and rest of the Middle East. The market across Saudi Arabia was the largest in 2017, contributing around one-fifth of the total share. It is also expected to register the fastest CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.

BY COUNTRY

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East

The key market players analyzed in the Middle East disposable glove market include Supermax Corporation Berhad, Top Glove Corporation Berhad, Rubberex Corp. M Bhd, Semperit AG Holding, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd., Cardinal Health, Inc., Dynarex Corporation, Ansell Limited, and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

