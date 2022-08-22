Ruiz Statement on the Retirement of Senator Ronald Rice

Trenton – Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz issued the following statement on the retirement of Senator Ronald L. Rice:

“Senator Ronald L. Rice lived his commitment to public service over a lifetime of hard work, sacrifice and dedication to the residents of Newark, his legislative district and the State of New Jersey. He was a trailblazer in so many ways, from his days as a Newark police officer, to his role in Newark City government and his leadership of the Legislative Black Caucus. His service helped open doors of opportunity for others, like myself, and his record of accomplishments will provide lasting benefits for succeeding generations.

“I will miss having Ron in the Senate. We didn’t always agree on all the issues but we were always united in our efforts to protect the rights of others and to fight for the needs of the disadvantaged. He is a consummate gentleman who was a valued ally in times of challenge.

“Ron is a man of principle who leaves a legacy of achievement that deserves our respect and appreciation. People will call him a noble public servant, a trailblazer, and a fierce advocate but, at the end of the day, I call Ron a friend.”