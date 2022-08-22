Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,393 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,786 in the last 365 days.

Aug. 22 – Aug. 26, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Friday, Aug. 26

9 a.m. Interview candidates for Second District Court 
Location: Governor’s Office
**Contact the Lieutenant Governor’s communications specialist about media access for the events below at jjmurphy@utah.gov**

1:15 p.m. Visit True North Organics
Location: 129 N. 1200 West, Brigham City

2:15 p.m. Visit Nucor Building Systems
Location: 1050 Watery Ln., Brigham City

3:15 p.m.Visit regarding agricultural optimization
Location: Box Elder County

4 p.m. Visit rural broadband Installation with the Utah Broadband Center
Location: Tremonton

4:35 p.m. Visit Farm Bureau Hamburger Stand
Location: Box Elder County Fairgrounds, 320 N. 1000 West, Tremonton

4:45 p.m. Attend Golden Spike PRCA Rodeo
Location: Box Elder County Fairgrounds, 320 N. 1000 West, Tremonton

5:30 p.m. Visit Utah 4-H exhibits
Location: Box Elder County Fairgrounds, 320 N. 1000 West, Tremonton

6:30 p.m. Meet Golden Spike Rodeo royalty
Location: Box Elder County Fairgrounds, 320 N. 1000 West, Tremonton

7:30 p.m. Meet Wayne Brooks
Location: Box Elder County Fairgrounds, 320 N. 1000 West, Tremonton

You just read:

Aug. 22 – Aug. 26, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.