Aug. 22 – Aug. 26, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Friday, Aug. 26
9 a.m. Interview candidates for Second District Court
Location: Governor’s Office
**Contact the Lieutenant Governor’s communications specialist about media access for the events below at jjmurphy@utah.gov**
1:15 p.m. Visit True North Organics
Location: 129 N. 1200 West, Brigham City
2:15 p.m. Visit Nucor Building Systems
Location: 1050 Watery Ln., Brigham City
3:15 p.m.Visit regarding agricultural optimization
Location: Box Elder County
4 p.m. Visit rural broadband Installation with the Utah Broadband Center
Location: Tremonton
4:35 p.m. Visit Farm Bureau Hamburger Stand
Location: Box Elder County Fairgrounds, 320 N. 1000 West, Tremonton
4:45 p.m. Attend Golden Spike PRCA Rodeo
Location: Box Elder County Fairgrounds, 320 N. 1000 West, Tremonton
5:30 p.m. Visit Utah 4-H exhibits
Location: Box Elder County Fairgrounds, 320 N. 1000 West, Tremonton
6:30 p.m. Meet Golden Spike Rodeo royalty
Location: Box Elder County Fairgrounds, 320 N. 1000 West, Tremonton
7:30 p.m. Meet Wayne Brooks
Location: Box Elder County Fairgrounds, 320 N. 1000 West, Tremonton