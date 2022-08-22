North America Pallet Market Size 2022-2027, Analysis, Industry News, Statistics, Sales and Business Opportunities

North America Pallet Market Statistics

The North America pallet market size reached 2.9 Billion Units in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 3.7 Billion Units by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.74% during 2022-2027.

Market Overview and Application:

A pallet refers to a stable and horizontal platform that offers a base for storing, handling, assembling, and transporting goods from one place to another via a forklift or a front loader. It is manufactured using various materials, such as plastic, wood, metal, etc., depending on the applications. When compared to other containers, including cardboard boxes and plastic wrappers, a pallet is relatively stronger and can stack heavier objects without breaking. Consequently, it is widely utilized in material handling across several sectors, such as food and beverage (F&B), construction, chemical, pharmaceutical, etc.

Industry Trends and Drivers:

• The widespread product adoption in warehouses for storing finished products and raw materials conveniently is primarily driving the North America pallet market.

• Additionally, the expanding e-commerce industry is propelling the demand for reliable and efficient logistics services, which, in turn, is further catalyzing the market growth.

• Besides this, the growing product utilization in tertiary packaging of goods and materials, owing to its lightweight, durable, and pocket-friendly nature, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

• Moreover, the introduction of multiple-trip pallets that assist in eradicating solid waste, reducing cost per trip, improving operational efficiency, etc., is also augmenting the regional market.

• Apart from this, the rising investments in R&D activities aimed at integrating the active tracking devices with the latest technologies, including radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags, artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), etc., to allow easy tracking, optimum protection, and delivery of the products, are anticipated to fuel the North America pallet market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the North America pallet market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Wood

• Plastic

• Metal

• Corrugated Paper

Breakup by Application:

• Food and Beverages

• Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

• Machinery and Metal

• Construction

• Others

Breakup by Structural Design:

• Block

• Stringer

• Others

Breakup by Country:

• United States

• Canada

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

The project report on pallet market in North America covers the following aspects:

• Market Snapshot (Market Performance, Segments, Regional Insights, Covid-19 Impact, and outlook)

• Manufacturing Process

• Project Details, Requirements, and Costs Involved

• Project Economics

• Regulatory Procedures and Approval

• Key Success and Risk Factors

