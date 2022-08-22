Electrophoresis Market to Reach USD 4 Billion by 2031, Allied Market Research Says

Surge in research activities in medical research ventures and biochemistry boosts the growth of the global electrophoresis market. Rise in the use of electrophoresis equipment in domains such as protein analysis and microbial detection will generate new growth opportunities for the global market. Based on region, North America contributed toward the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global electrophoresis market share.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global electrophoresis market amassed revenue of $2.3 billion in 2021, and is expected to hit $4.0 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. The market research study provides a detailed analysis of changing industry trends, top-most segments, value chain analysis, key investment business scenarios, regional space, and competitive space. The study is a key information source for giant players, entrepreneurs, shareholders, and owners in generating new strategies for the future and taking steps to enhance their market position. The report displays an in-depth quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031 and guides investors in allocating funds to the rapidly evolving industry.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $2.3 Billion Market Size in 2031 $4.0 Billion CAGR 5.7% No. of Pages in Report 275 Segments Covered Product, Application, End User, and Region Drivers Surge in research activities in medical research ventures and biochemistry. Increase in complicatedness in treatment of diseases such as genetically transmitted diseases and cancer. Escalating demand for electrophoresis in DNA and gene research activities. Opportunities A rise in the use of electrophoresis equipment in domains such as protein analysis and microbial detection. Surge in demand for new drugs and solutions.

Impact of Covid-19 on Electrophoresis Market-

The Covid-19 pandemic positively impacted the growth of the global electrophoresis market with capillary electrophoresis separating molecular components of a sample utilized for examination based on charge, mass, and nucleic acid chain length.

Electrophoresis was extensively utilized during the COVID-19 pandemic for research purposes. Furthermore, different kinds of research activities were conducted to study viral particles during the pandemic, thereby enlarging the scope of the market growth.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global electrophoresis market based on product, application, end user, and region. It provides an in-depth analysis of every segment and sub-segment in tables and figures through which consumers can derive a conclusion about market trends and insights. The market report analysis aids organizations, investors, and entrepreneurs in understanding which sub-segments are to be tapped for achieving huge growth in the years ahead.

In terms of the product, the electrophoresis reagents segment was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the overall share of the global electrophoresis market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to retain its dominant position during the forecast timespan. Furthermore, the same segment is set to record the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report also provides an overall analysis of the segments such as electrophoresis systems, gel documentation systems, and software.

On basis of the application, the research segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the overall electrophoresis market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to account for the highest market share by 2031. However, the quality control and process validation segment is also anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast timeframe.

Based on the end user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the global electrophoresis market share. Moreover, this segment is predicted to account for the highest market share by 2031. However, the research organizations segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America contributed toward the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global electrophoresis market share. Moreover, the region is also set to contribute majorly toward the global market share in 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific electrophoresis market is predicted to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast timespan. The research also analyzes regions including LAMEA and Europe.

Key participants in the global electrophoresis market examined in the research include Lonza Group, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Harvard Bioscience, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Merck Group, Agilent Technologies, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., and Shimadzu Corporation.

The report evaluates these major players in the global electrophoresis industry. These players have executed a gamut of major business strategies such as the expansion of regional and customer base, new product launches, strategic alliances, and joint ventures for expanding product lines across the global markets. The market research report supports the performance monitoring of each segment, positioning of each product in respective segments, and the impact of new technology and product innovations on the overall market size.

