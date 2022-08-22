Closure on Ramp from US 250 North to I-70 Eastbound beginning August 30

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that the ramp from US 250 North to I-70 Eastbound will be closed from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. on Tuesday, August 30,

Wednesday, August 31, and Thursday September 1. This closure will occur in order to install downspouting.

Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can

be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances

could change the project schedule.



