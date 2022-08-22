Cheap plane, train tickets to tourist destinations offered on National Day

VIETNAM, August 22 - HÀ NỘI — Prices of plane and train tickets to tourist destinations for the coming National Day (September 2) holiday have cooled down, and many are still available.

With the four-day holiday (September 1-4) one week away, people still have the chance to choose their favourite destinations.

Specifically, for flights on September 1 on Hà Nội – Nha Trang route, Vietnam Airlines offers one-way tickets from VNĐ1.7 million (US$73) while Vietjet Air sells at VNĐ1.5-2.4 million (inclusive of tax and fees) and Bamboo Airways over VNĐ2 million.

On Hà Nội – Đà Nẵng route, passengers could fly Vietnam Airlines, Bamboo Airways or Vietjet two-way at prices of more or less than VNĐ2 million, inclusive of fees.

From September 2, many cheaper tickets will be available at below VNĐ1 million one-way.

During the holiday, Vietnam Airlines will offer over 400,000 seats on domestic routes, up over 50 per cent from 2019.

The Vietnam Railways Corporation also plans to increase trains during the holiday at prices only 77-84 per cent of those offered during peak time in summer. — VNS