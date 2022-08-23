World Archery targets OTT platform provider StreamViral
World Archery, the International Federation for archery, has selected StreamViral as the OTT provider to build and operate its exclusive streaming channel, Archery.TV
The Federation, founded in 1993 and based in Lausanne, Switzerland, is responsible for regulating and promoting archery globally. It is composed of 156 national federations and other archery associations, and is recognized by the International Olympic Committee. World Archery organizes international events, including world championships in various disciplines and also operates education, coaching, and development projects.
The launch of Archery.TV is a milestone in the development strategy of this sport. The Federation produces all the audio-visual content that now will be distributed Live and On demand on its new channel. With the launch of this new OTT broadcast channel, three objectives are achieved:
1) Reinforcing the Archery World brand with sustained global distribution of content and promotion of archery as a worldwide sport for all
2) Allow the federation to have audience and user insight, thanks to the analytics provided by the OTT platform
3) Enables more effective marketing through different business models as a fan engagement platform for World Archery
StreamViral are a sports OTT integrator and this new agreement will add to their growing number of customers in similar projects with a focus on more niche type sports, where traditional OTT providers are too expensive and focused only on high end sports and leagues. StreamViral pride themselves on providing enterprise functionality but at a price point that allows mid and lower league teams, sport clubs, and more “niche” type federations to have their own professional and customized broadcast channel without breaking the bank. StreamViral provide consultancy on design, production, marketing and monetization, to ensure clients reach and exceed their goals in terms of brand awareness and revenue.
Chris Wells, Director of Content and Marketing at World Archery said "StreamViral has come at the perfect time. We were considering our digital marketing and distribution strategy, but we saw obstacles in having our own customized broadcast platform. However StreamViral made implementation of our own OTT channel very easy for us.”
Isobelle Benge, co-founder and CTO at StreamViral expressed "We are delighted to work with Archery World and use our broadcast and marketing experience to help them grow their brand. It is not only a new client but also a new sport to add to our collection within our StreamViral family, with hundreds of thousands of fans all over the world. Our aim is to build an archery channel that appeals to their fan base and allows them a community to enhance their engagement and popularity.”
